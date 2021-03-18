Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Welcome an Adorable New Family Member

Kristen Bell is welcoming a furry friend into her home.
The Frozen star took to social media on March 16 to introduce her 14.6 million followers to the latest addition to her family.
"Meet Whiskey!" she wrote alongside photos of the new pup. "Before he was rescued he got in a fight with a truck and lost (a leg) but who needs four legs anyway? He and dog Brother Frank share my lap (see photo evidence), the girls adore him and Dad lovingly tolerates him. No more truck stops for you, buddy. Welcome home."
Frank makes frequent appearances on the star's social media so fans can hopefully look forward to cute pics of Whiskey as well.
Kristen and her husband Dax Shephard, who share children Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6, said goodbye to their beloved dog Barbara in October 2020 after the pup was diagnosed by a vet with Giardia, an intestinal infection caused by parasites.
"It looked for a while like Barb was gonna pull through," the mother of two wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "Even though Barb is a (gorgeous) fighter, shes gone septic and her lil body doesn't look like its gonna pull through."
She later added, "On our way to the vet now to say goodbye. Trying to stay super grateful for the 2 years we got to spoil her like the Queen she is. Thank you, @thedogcafe_la for bringing her into our lives."
Though saddened by Barbara's death, the Bell-Shephard house continues to be full of love for rescue animals. In February, Kristen took to Instagram to share photos of the animals she was fostering.
"Just finished fostering some itty bitty new rescue pups from @wagmorpets," she captioned to the adorable snapshots. "They are all adopted as of TODAY(yay!!)!"
Looks like Whiskey is in good hands.