Why Justin Bieber Got a Cease and Desist Letter From Electronic Duo Justice

Watch : Justin Bieber Reveals Why He Doesn't Use a Cellphone Anymore

It seems Justin Bieber's upcoming album is causing some disharmony.

While fans are just hours away from the release of the pop star's sixth studio album, Justice, the record's cover art has sparked a problem between Bieber and French electronic music duo Justice.

According to Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning duos' counsel sent a cease and desist letter to Bieber's lawyer and management on March 10, calling for the star to end his use of "Justice" with the cross used as a 't' that is featured on the album's cover art. The duo argued they trademarked Justice with a cross in France and the European Union, per Rolling Stone. The band uses a 't' styled as a cross in its logo and has performed with a cross symbol on stage.

"Your use of the Mark is illegal," the letter, obtained by Rolling Stone, read. "You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark. Moreover, Bieber's work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice. Such use of the Mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse consumers." E! News has reached out to Justice's manager and Bieber's team for comment. Justice declined to comment to Rolling Stone, citing pending legal action.

Justice's co-manager Tyler Goldberg told Rolling Stone fans quickly noticed Bieber's use of the cross. "The morning Bieber announced his album, it was pretty tough to miss," Goldberg told the website. "Aside from seeing it all over the internet ourselves, we heard from hundreds of people throughout the day—industry people, Justice fans—and the Justice guys received a ton of messages, not only compelled to point out the similarities between the Justice Justin Bieber album, but confused. 'Is this a Justice collaboration?'"