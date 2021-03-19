Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty: Becca Cosmetics, IT Brushes, PMD & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on products from Becca Cosmetics, PMD, NuFace, Nurse Jamie, IT Brushes for Ulta, Philosophy and Foreo online. There are also additional sale items that are only available on the Ulta app (which is free to download here).
Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.
IT Brushes For Ulta Airbrush Blurring Foundation Brush #101
Buff this dome-shaped brush in circles to create an airbrushed finish with liquid, powder, or cream foundation. There are three other IT Brushes available for 50% off today only.
Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Use this award-winning highlighter to create a natural, luminous glow without looking glittery or chalky.
Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer
The Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer works as a de-stressor to your skin by smoothing out wrinkles and improving radiance.
PMD Clean Device
PMD Clean is a smart facial device that deeply cleans skin and lifts and firms the face. It uses 7,000 vibrations per minute to break down dirt and oil. It's made from ultra-hygienic silicone, which you won't need to replace like the facial cleansing brushes of the past. It's available in five different colors.
Nurse Jamie Uplift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller
The Nurse Jamie UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller revives and uplifts your skin in an instant using a rhythmic rolling action.
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
The NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device uses microcurrents to gently provide a 5-minute facial lift. With regular use, you can improve the skin tone and contour of your face in addition to minimizing the appearance of wrinkles.
NuFACE Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer
Do you want to revitalize and hydrate your skin? Before using your NuFACE device, maximize your results by applying the Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer first.
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the PMD Personal Microderm Classic. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores.
Foreo LUNA Mini 2
The Foreo LUNA Mini 2 facial cleansing device uses T-Sonic pulsations to clean your face in a gentle, yet effective, way. Charge it once and it will last for up to five months. It can be used in the bath or shower since it's completely waterproof.
Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter - Lilac Geode
The Becca Cosmetics Lilac Geode highlighter is exclusively available at Ulta. This highlighter is a cool shade of pink with a golden pearl finish. One customer gushed that she's "literally obsessed with how natural this glow is."
Eyeko Eye Do Liquid Easy Stroke Eyeliner
If want an eyeliner that glides on for a smooth, carbon black finish, head over to the Ulta app to get the Eyeko Eye Do Liquid Easy Stroke Eyeliner at half price. This discount is only available on the app, not on the website or in-store.
Eyeko Sport Waterproof Vegan Gel Eyeliner
This another item with an exclusive discount on the Ulta app only. If you want eyeliner that stays flawless throughout your workout and a swim in the pool, you need the Eyeko Sport Waterproof Vegan Gel Eyeliner in your life.
Petite 'n Pretty Featherlight Clear Mascara + Brow Gel
If you don't have the free Ulta app, you should download it today to get the Petite 'n Pretty Featherlight Clear Mascara + Brow Gel for half off. $8 for a product that doubles as a mascara and a brow gel? That's a tough one to pass up!
Too Faced Melted Chocolate Liquid Matte Eyeshadow
The Too Faced Melted Chocolate Liquid Matte Eyeshadow is another app-only exclusive sale. This eyeshadow delivers an airbrushed finish that lasts for a full 24 hours. It's blendable, crease-proof, waterproof, and it even pulls double duty as a primer.
