The Real Housewives of Orange County Turns 15: Where Are Your Favorite Cast Members Now?

Fifteen years ago, five women—Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough and Lauri Waring—welcomed cameras into their homes, forever changing reality TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered on March 21, 2006, with Bravo documenting the real lives of its stars as they "lead glamorous lives in a picturesque Southern California gated community where the average home has a $1.6 million price tag and residents include CEOs and retired professional athletes."

Twenty-three Housewives, 15 seasons, nine spinoffs in other luxe cities and an endless amount of fights later, RHOC is still on the air, wrapping its most recent season in January.

While a reboot of the OG of the Housewives show may be in the works, per Andy Cohen, there's no denying the impact the first in the juggernaut franchise has had on the network and the genre.

These women spent a lot of money. They divorced. They found love again. They fought. They reconciled. They investigated whether or not Vicki's former boyfriend Brooks Ayers was lying about his cancer diagnosis. They whooped it up. And they did it all for the world to see, and for that, our love tanks are filled with gratitude.

In honor of the series' milestone anniversary, we've checked back in with all of the former Orange County Housewives to see what they've been up to since dropping their oranges, including Heather Dubrow, Alexis Bellino and Tamra Judge.