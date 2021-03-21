Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Real Housewives of Orange County Turns 15: Where Are Your Favorite Cast Members Now?

Find out what Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Dubrow, Meghan Kind Edmonds and more former RHOC stars have been up to since leaving the Bravo reality hit.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 21, 2021
Fifteen years ago, five women—Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough and Lauri Waring—welcomed cameras into their homes, forever changing reality TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered on March 21, 2006, with Bravo documenting the real lives of its stars as they "lead glamorous lives in a picturesque Southern California gated community where the average home has a $1.6 million price tag and residents include CEOs and retired professional athletes."

Twenty-three Housewives, 15 seasons, nine spinoffs in other luxe cities and an endless amount of fights later, RHOC is still on the air, wrapping its most recent season in January.

While a reboot of the OG of the Housewives show may be in the works, per Andy Cohen, there's no denying the impact the first in the juggernaut franchise has had on the network and the genre. 

These women spent a lot of money. They divorced. They found love again. They fought. They reconciled. They investigated whether or not Vicki's former boyfriend Brooks Ayers was lying about his cancer diagnosis. They whooped it up. And they did it all for the world to see, and for that, our love tanks are filled with gratitude.

In honor of the series' milestone anniversary, we've checked back in with all of the former Orange County Housewives to see what they've been up to since dropping their oranges, including Heather Dubrow, Alexis Bellino and Tamra Judge.

So where are all of the former stars of RHOC now? 

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Vicky Gunvalson

It was the end of an era for the series when the O.G. from the O.C. announced she was done "whooping it up" following a demotion to "friend of" in season 14.

At the time of her exit, Vicki promised "a plethora of exciting, empowering and inspirational" new projects were in the works, one of which is her podcast, Reality With Vicki.

Still the CEO of Coto Insurance, Vicki recently revealed on Instagram she is selling her beloved home in Coto de Caza, explaining that with a second home in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, and her daughter Briana and her family based in the Midwest, she was ready for a change. 

"I knew one day would come that I would decide to downsize when 'I got older' and that time has come," she wrote in March. "I will be 59 at the end of this month and this 5800 sq ft home with all the incredible memories is days away from being sold."

Vicki is still engaged to longtime boyfriend Steve Lodge after delaying their April 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tamra Judge

After 12 years on RHOC, Tamra announced she was leaving the series in January of last year. "It's been a wild 12 years," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of her and her husband, Eddie Judge. "But it's time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I'm very excited about my future."

Despite dropping her orange, Tamra is still running CUT Fitness gym in Rancho Santa Margarita with Eddie and the couple founded VENA Wellness CBD.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Jeana Keough

As one of the original members, Jeana is credited with helping make the show the hit it remains today. While she stepped away from her full-time spot after season five, the successful realtor recently delivered some exciting life updates with E! News. Daughter Kara remains happily married to NFL vet Kyle Bosworth. And yes, their adorable daughter Decker is already in elementary school. In April of last year, the family suffered a devastating loss when Kara's son McCoy Bosworth, passed away following complications during childbirth.

As for Jeana's son Colton, he has followed in his mom's footsteps as a realtor. As for Jeana, she's single and enjoys trips to both Las Vegas and Florida.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jo De La Rosa

Goodbye O.C. and hello Los Angeles. The season one alum moved to Santa Monica with a special someone. "I'm now in a relationship with an incredible man and I'm happier than I've ever been," Jo gushed to E! News. "I decided to pursue a lifelong dream of starting my own lifestyle brand called Style Glam Glow, an online fashion and beauty editorial destination that is focused on helping women create the life of their dreams." To this day, one of Jo's favorite memories from the show is all the talented hair and makeup people behind the scenes and the cast of four other ladies "that ended up being my TV family."

JB Lacroix/Getty Images
Lydia McLaughlin

After leaving the Bravo show in season 12 after two seasons, the mother of three continues to grow NOBLEMAN magazine alongside her husband, Doug McLaughlin. They opened an event space and the publication is now national. For those who loved Lydia's mom Judy, the duo filmed a digital show titled Glitter Town. And for those who still want to connect with Lydia on faith, fitness, family and more, she tries to address it all regularly through her blog.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Peggy Sulahian

Bravo's 100th housewife remains busier than ever while working with Alkali Beauty on the Tease hairspray line, growing Giovanna Wheels and focusing on her health. "I believe that women must be proactive in all aspects of their lives and all women are beautiful," she shared with E! News. "With that, I regularly encourage women to be proactive and vigilant about their health at my speaking engagements." Peggy is grateful that during season 12, she was able to share her culture and heritage with the world.

Instagram
Lizzie Rovsek

Since leaving the Bravo series, the O.C. resident has been developing a new collection for Sun Kitten Swimwear that involves a collaboration with current Housewife Emily Simpson. "It's a suit for real women with real curves—a sexy suit for the voluptuous woman," Lizzie shared with E! News. "Women are going to love it!"

In addition, the single mom launched a talk show with Cayla Craft called Upgrade Your Life. And as she prepares to relaunch her blog and website, Lizzie's main focus still remains on her boys. "Christian and I are really good at co-parenting," the proud mom shared with E! News. "Preston and Kingston are truly the lights of my life."

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Peggy Tanous

In addition to releasing her fitness DVD, Peggy remains focused on hosting and "working on a few shows that are geared for networks like Travel Channel, HGTV and even Netflix!" She is still madly in love with her husband Micah. And when asked to share her favorite memory from the Bravo franchise, Peggy had to give thanks to the viewers. "I would say all the interaction with the fans was one of my fondest memories from the show," she told E! News. "I also loved opening up my home and life to viewers." You can keep up with her on Instagram.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Meghan King Edmonds

The Bravo star has kept fans up to date on her life through her personal blog posts and iHeartRadio podcast titled Intimate Knowledge. After moving on from ex-husband Jim Edmonds, the proud mom is focused on raising her three kids, including son Hart who has irreversible brain damage. "I think Hart's diagnosis really put everything into perspective," she shared on E!'s Daily Pop. "I'm trying to do everything I can [for him]."

Paul Drinkwater/Bravo
Heather Dubrow

Life has never been busier for the fan-favorite who has a PodcastOne podcast, skincare line seen on Evine and a YouTube series. Would Dr. Terry Dubrow's leading lady ever return to the Bravo series? "Well, I always say 'never say never,' because, you know, if in two years I was back on the show I don't want to be like, 'Well, they're going in a different direction and I really like the way it's going,'" Heather told Entertainment Tonight. "You never know what life is gonna bring you, but I feel like I'm in a good spot [off the show]."

Bravo Photo: Mitchell Haaseth
Lynne Curtin

Away from the cameras, the former Bravo star has been working hard on her Lynne Curtin Designs. In fact, she hopes to expand into bikini and equestrian accessories soon. As for her two daughters, Lynne shared that Raquel is a mom, telling E! News "She has a son named Carter. He's just so much fun. He looks like a mini Heath Ledger. He's so full of energy. It's been fun. Carter calls me Gia. I don't want to be called a grandma."

 

Lynne's 28-year-old daughter Alexa was arrested in January, according to The Blast, with court documents obtained by the site allegedly showing "pending criminal cases" against the reality star involving vandalism, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and petty theft. 

For those curious about Lynne's relationship status, she is happily single. "I'm just happy with my life now. Life is good," the jewelry designer told us. 

BRAVO
Quinn Fry

Back in season three, Quinn made her debut on the Bravo series. Since leaving the show, the O.C. housewife moved to Northern California to be close to her daughter and her four grandchildren. "I bought this fabulous piece of land and have been working hard making this a home...but the seclusion is getting to me," Quinn admitted to E! News in the summer of 2018. "I wouldn't change the time I spent on Bravo for the world. It was fun, stressful, exciting and filled with lots of drama. How many can say they were ever on a reality show let alone one that started the whole Housewives craze?"

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
Gretchen Rossi

Happily engaged to Slade Smiley, this Bravo alumna recently welcomed a baby girl named Skylar Gray. "I just couldn't imagine doing this with anyone else but you my love! You are seriously the best Daddy ever and Sky is already so in love with you,'" the Gretchen Christine businesswoman shared on Instagram when praising her fiancé. "We are still adjusting to our new normal and are beyond exhausted, frustrated at times, and just trying to keep our heads above water, but special moments like these make all the struggles and tears worth it."

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Lauri Peterson

One of the O.C.'s original cast members married her real-life prince charming George on camera. After all these years later, several cast members say their bond couldn't be stronger. "Laurie is so happy," Lizzie shared with E! News back in 2018. Jeana added, "They're just great." Daughter Ashley Zarlin is a model and founder of Cheeky Minx. And while Josh Waring is in legal trouble, Lauri has adopted his daughter and assures fans he has been falsely accused.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Alexis Bellino

Since leaving the show, Alexis has been focused on her family and businesses including her various Sky Zone trampoline parks. In August 2018, news broke that her divorce from Jim Bellino had been finalized. She has since moved on with fiancé Andy Bohn. "Thank you for loving all of me, for letting me be my quirky self, for showing me things in life I never saw before, for filling my heart with so much love and for making me laugh so dang hard all the time," she previously shared on Instagram.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Tammy Knickerbocker

After appearing on season two and three, Tammy chose to keep a low-profile in and around Orange County. While she has stayed in touch with some cast members, including Jeana, the former Bravo star rarely posts on social media.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kimberly Bryant

After season one concluded in 2006, the original cast member moved her family to the Midwest in part to get away from the glaring rays of the Southern California sun. She is not active on social media and did not attend the 10-year celebration in 2016. 

