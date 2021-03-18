Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Good Jeans: Denim Our Shopping Editors Are Loving for Spring

If you want a break from loungewear, we have some jeanius suggestions.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 18, 2021 4:23 PMTags
E-Comm: Good Jeans: Denim Our Shopping Editors Are Loving for SpringE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too.  E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've been living in gym clothes and loungewear for the past year. But, every once in a while, it's nice to mix things up with a good pair of jeans. Be dressed to impress and effortlessly cool in some of our favorite pants from Madewell, Levi's, Anthropologie and even those TikTok-famous Gap jeans.

It's hard to resist the good deals and fashionable styles we are eying for spring. Check out our picks below.

Why Women Everywhere Need to Try Spanx Size-Inclusive Activewear

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern-Skinny Jean

If more than 23,000 people gave these $25 jeans a 5-star review, they have to be worth checking out, right? They're available in three different inseam lengths and thirteen different washes.

$25
Amazon

Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean

If you're over skinny jeans, why not give these boyfriend jeans a shot? They're only $24 and they come in four different colors. That rolled cuff means you're ready for a walk on the beach at any time.

$24
Amazon

Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans

Look up #gapjeans on TikTok and you'll see countless videos gushing over these amazing Gap jeans. They're made to hug your body in all the right places with cuts catering to petite, regular, and tall women.

$70
Gap

Free People Stella Skinny Jeans

These high-rise Free People jeans are a staple piece that every closet needs. They have subtle ripped details in the leg that you can rip open if you prefer a more distressed look.

$78
Free People

Free People Just Float On Flare Jeans

What's old is new again. Yes, flare jeans are back in style. They've been "liked" over 17,000 times by Free People customers. And, if you really want to embrace this trend, they are available in twenty different colors.

$78
Free People

KUT from the Kloth Katy Boyfriend Jeans

These boyfriend jeans are so comfortable. You'll achieve that laidback slouchy look without the annoyance of adjusting your pants throughout the day.

 

 

$89
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Margate Pleated Denim Trouser

These pants have it all: the drawstring waistband of sweatpants, the versatility of jeans, and the sophistication of a trouser.

 

$98
Free People

Joe's Jeans High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans

Add some edge to your look with these frayed black jeans. The high-rise pants are on sale 68% off, so you better "add to cart" quickly.

 

$188
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Blank NYC Denim White Skinny Jeans

Don't wait for summer to rock white pants. Spring is the perfect time to wear a crisp pair of white jeans. Plus, it's pretty tough to pass up this price tag. 

 

$88
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Veronica Beard Monika Tapered Acid Wash Jeans

Most of us have blue, black, and white jeans in our closet, but what about acid wash pink? Pair these with a white tee and you'll be the coolest girl in the room, easily.

$398
$140
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Raw High-Rise Jegging

 

A Free People customer advised shoppers "Get yourself the jeans if you're scrolling the reviews!" Another reviewer described the jeggings as "the perfect jeans for any occasion." And she wasn't the only one who felt that way. With styles available in regular, short, and tall, many women can't help buying these pants many times over.

$78
Free People

Anthropologie Pilcro The Icon Flare Jeans

If you're feeling the flare trend, but you're not ready to fully commit to the dramatic leg, try out Anthropologie Pilcro The Icon Flare Jeans. They have a slight flare at the hem and an ultra-high rise waist.

$128
Anthropologie

Sam Edelman The Stiletto Ankle Jeans

Add a pop of color to your ensemble with these curve-hugging high-waist jeans. They're also available in mint green.

$98
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans

Levi's will always be a go-to choice for high-quality, fashionable jeans. Over 13,000 Free People shoppers have "liked" this style. The only issue with these pants is deciding between the 25 available colors. 

$98
Free People

Madewell 10

Why do so many people love these Madewell jeans? They have an extra layer sewn into the front, which the brand describes as "holds-you-in sorcery." Jeans with a super power? Yes, please. 

$70
$42
Nordstrom Rack

Are you looking for more spring fashion? Check out 11 Madewell items we're obsessing over this month.

