Why David Foster Was "Annoyed" After Katharine McPhee Publicly Revealed Their Baby's Name

Katharine McPhee Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Katharine McPhee might have some explaining to do.

During a March 18 interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the American Idol alum revealed why her husband David Foster was not too happy about her revealing their newborn's name, Rennie David Foster, on the Today show.

"Well, I, you know, my husband was kind of annoyed," the star confessed to co-hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham. "'I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing like, I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name.' Cause we don't want to be like that pretentious over the name, but just—it's the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep. But Hoda [Kotb] just asked me on the Today show like, ‘What's his name?' And I was didn't want to be like, ‘Sorry, we're not sharing it.'"

Julia added, "You can't say no to Hoda." To which Katharine agreed, "You can't say no to Hoda. My husband's friends with her too. So anyway, I think he's like a little bit—he's just like, ‘It's the only thing we have to keep private.' And I'm like, ‘I'm sorry. She asked me the question.'"