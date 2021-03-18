Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Don’t Shy Away From PDA During Night Out

Temps are rising between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and they're not afraid of a little PDA.
The A-listers were spotted cuddling on the streets of Los Angeles after enjoying dinner together on Tuesday, March 16.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrapped her arms around Travis' waist and rested her head on his chest, as they waited outside Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, Calif., for the valet to drop off their car.
Kourtney, 41, was photographed rubbing his back while they stood under an umbrella. At one point, Travis, 45, cradled the back of her head during their embrace.
The couple was dressed casually for their dinner date, with Kourtney looking sleek with her black leggings, combat boots, fuzzy jacket and tiny Prada purse.
The Blink-182 drummer wore dark sneakers, black Local Authority skull sweatpants ($195) and an edgy black hoodie reading "F--K YOU HEROES" on the back. He carried their takeout bags from Crossroads, a popular vegan restaurant.
Eventually, Travis guided her to their car and held the door open for her. The valet left, and the Poosh founder slid inside to drive the couple away.
Though they started dating in December, Travis and Kourtney have been friends and neighbors for years.
The pair went Instagram official last month. Just a few days later, the musician revealed a handwritten note the reality star wrote to him, which read, "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, [heart scribble] Kourtney."
Travis opened up about the love note during an interview with Drew Barrymore two weeks ago. The host joked, "I was like, 'Oh, that's so hot.' I think my love note might be like, 'Can we just get to bed early and, like, watch a movie?'" He responded, "I would prefer the opposite... I would prefer to, you know, kind of go in a blaze of glory, like, ball of flames."
How does his flame feel about their blaze of glory? A source close to Kourtney recently told E! News, "He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship."
The insider explained, "Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."
The source added that Kourt was "really happy" and "having a lot of fun." They're planning getaways together in the coming weeks, and she's glad he takes his role as dad so seriously. "They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along," one source shared last month.