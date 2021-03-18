Caitlyn Jenner Reveals "Most Important Memory" She'll Cherish From Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Watch : Caitlyn Jenner on Daughter Kylie's Wildly Successful Line

Caitlyn Jenner is getting nostalgic as Keeping Up With the Kardashians hits the homestretch.

The 71-year-old reality star, who was unveiled as The Masked Singer's Phoenix during the Wednesday, March 17 episode, tells E! News in an exclusive interview that a certain moment from KUWTK's epic 20-season run stands out the most to her.

Caitlyn reveals her fondest memory to be "episode one, just to see how young Kendall and Kylie [Jenner] were, and how young everybody was, and I remember those times when we had pitched the show to the E! Network. And they liked the idea. They said, 'OK, we'll shoot six episodes.' And they only gave us one camera to shoot an entire family. It was one camera, and to see Kendall and Kylie that young, and all the other kids that young, really not knowing, in a lot of ways, what they're doing. They're just having fun, and somebody sitting in the house to share that experience with them."

She continues, "To see those first few episodes, and little did you know, when they gave us six episodes, it would be like 500 or something, whatever they've done at this point. To know we were on such a long journey together as a family. It's by far probably the most important memory that I have of the show, is at the beginning stages."