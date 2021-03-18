Khloe Kardashian Says It's "Really Scary" She Might Not Carry Baby No. 2 as She Explores Surrogacy

Unexpected news.
In this clip from Thursday, March 18's season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian shares her IVF struggles with sister Kim Kardashian. This admission comes about after Kim asks for the "next steps" regarding Khloe's eggs.
"I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have," the Good American mogul expresses. "But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy."
Understandably, Khloe chooses not to get into specifics while filming. Yet, she does reveal that doctors told her it was "an 80-something percent chance" that she'll miscarry.
As she continues, Khloe reveals, "I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was a lingering thing."
In a confessional, Khloe calls this health update "shocking."
"All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family," she laments to the KUWTK camera. "And it just…I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it's really hard for me to digest."
After hearing about Khloe's struggles, Kim reminds her sister that she had "the best experience with surrogacy." The Skims founder notes, "And I think that you know what giving birth feels like. I always say, if you can do it like, it's such an amazing experience. But you'll see that the love that you have for your kids is exactly the same."
Per Kim, there's "no difference" outside the fact that "there was someone else that was the carrier."
Despite Kim's words of wisdom, Khloe finds the prospect of surrogacy "really scary."
To the KUWTK camera, Khloe confides, "I'm really grateful that there are other options but, I loved being pregnant with True. It's such a beautiful experience to have. Knowing I'd might never get to feel like that again, it's daunting, it's scary, it's stressful and it breaks my heart."
