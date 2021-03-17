Ralph Fiennes Slams "Disturbing" Backlash to J.K. Rowling's Transgender Comments

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to J.K. Rowling's Controversy

Ralph Fiennes is questioning if critics of J.K. Rowling have gone too far.

In an interview with The Telegraph published Wednesday, March 17, the English actor, who portrayed the villain Voldemort in the Harry Potter movie franchise, spoke about the controversy surrounding the writer after she repeatedly offended members of the transgender community last summer.

Fiennes said, "I can't understand the vitriol directed at her."

"I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational," he continued. "I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing."

The actor added that he believes "we need to have those voices that risk being offensive," explaining the world needs art that "could shake the scenery, that could get inside us and make us angry and turn us on."