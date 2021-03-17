Lana Condor Shares Powerful Plea to Help "Deeply Scared" Asian American Community After Deadly Shootings

Lana Condor is using her voice to ignite change. The actress shared an important wake-up call in light of the March 16 shootings that killed eight people in Georgia spas.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star wrote a series of poignant messages on Twitter on Tuesday and Wednesday, after the Atlanta-area attacks left six Asian women dead, according to NBC News. The suspect has been charged with eight counts of murder.

Lana tweeted, "Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren't publicly grieving on social media."

Her emotional plea spread across social media and currently has more than 150,000 likes.

As fans sent Lana loving and supportive responses, the 23 year old followed up her tweet with a note of thanks. "You guys don't know how much your kind words mean to me right now," she wrote with a crying emoji and heart emoji. "I love you so much wow."