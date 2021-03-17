Why Women Everywhere Need to Try Spanx Size-Inclusive Activewear

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ditch the see-through leggings and unsupportive bras. Women deserve activewear that works just as hard as they do. Spanx makes comfortable, breathable workout clothes that you can rely on during your gym sessions. The brand has a wide selection of athletic apparel with inclusive sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Shopping from Spanx means you'll never have to choose between function and fashion ever again. Of course, black leggings are a classic choice, but Spanx also has pretty prints including pink painted camo and polka dots.
You can reach your fitness goals with Spanx's leggings, sports bras, shorts and tops. If you're not completely satisfied, you have 90 days to return your purchase. Check out some of our Spanx favorites below.
Spanx High Impact Sports Bra
The Spanx High Impact Sports Bra gives you all the support you need during intense workouts. Its full-coverage design provides total containment for women who wear up to a G cup. The bra is adjustable in both the back and the front to customize your perfect fit. It's also chlorine and saltwater resistant, which means you can wear this for a post-run swim as well.
Spanx The Get Moving Short
The Get Moving Short has a built-in liner that stays put, wicks sweat while you run and prevents chaffing. It even has pockets to secure your phone, keys, and credit cards.
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings
The Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings are a best seller for many reasons. They're so flattering and comfortable that you'll want to wear them 24/7. The double-layer waistband smooths the stomach and the center seam-free design means no more camel toe. They're available in six colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Spanx The Get Moving Skort
Rock the Spanx The Get Moving Skort in white, black, or teal the next time you hit the tennis court. They have a built-in liner that wicks sweat during your most active matches and pockets to store your essentials.
Spanx Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Lift your booty with these Spanx leggings. The quick-drying workout pants provide the support you need in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. The 7/8 length leggings are available in two printed designs and four solid colors.
Spanx Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra
This Spanx product combines the best aspects of a sports bra and a crop top. It's available in three colors with sizes ranging from XS to 2X. As if that wasn't appealing enough, the medium impact sports bra has UPF 50+ sun protection and it's resistant to chlorine and saltwater, which means you can wear this from gym to swim.
Spanx Go Lightly Tank
Buy one Spanx Go Lightly Tank, get another for 50% off. It's made from a lightweight, breathable fabric that wicks sweat to keep you cool throughout your workout. It's available from size XS to 3X in three different colors.
Spanx Every.Wear Knockout Leggings
You will be prepared for anything in these leggings. They have 4-way stretch fabric to endure the most intense workout. The antimicrobial finish keeps you fresh and sweat-free. You don't even have to worry about camel toe because there's no center seam. The sizes range from XS to 3X.
Spanx Every.Wear Icon 7
If you love the Spanx Every.Wear leggings, you need to try out their Every.Wear shorts. They have that same 4-way stretch fabric that also keeps you dry when you sweat.
