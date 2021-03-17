KardashiansOscarsHarry StylesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Flordia Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Thinks a Healthy Sex Life Is “Crucial” for Better Parenting

In a recent interview with his wife Hayley Stommel, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard shared why the couple makes intimacy a priority after having three children.

By Mona Thomas Mar 17, 2021 8:33 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Does Tyler Hubbard Know if He's Having a Boy or Girl?

Tyler Hubbard is sharing his secrets to good parenting…good sex!

During the March 17 episode of his wife Hayley Stommel's Dear Media podcast titled Meaning Full Living, the Georgia Florida Line member talked about how prioritizing "adult time" is essential while raising children.

"It's part of connecting, you know, intimacy is part of a strong marriage. A strong marriage leads to strong parenting," he explained. "And so, yeah, it's important. And it's definitely something to talk about in this."

The County music singer continued, "Making that a priority and just making time to connect, you know, even if, even if I remember some nights, we just didn't have sex. We were like, no, let's just lay here and watch a movie. You know, hold hands or kind of hold each other and, just a way to connect, you know? So, I feel like we've been pretty intentional about it, but we can definitely feel that the tension building as, when we're not intentional about, you know, being intimate with each other and making time for it."

The couple shares three children: Olivia Rose, 3, Luca Reed,18-month-old and 5-month-old Atlas Roy.

photos
Country Music Dads' Cutest Fatherhood Moments

Tyler also opened up about the difficulty they had getting intimate with each other following the birth of their youngest child in September.

"We struggled having sex because—and probably not for what you think we struggled," he began. "But now, I was basically, I don't know the proper term, but I was—I couldn't walk for like four months. I was injured and, and post-surgery, and then Haley was in the middle of her pregnancy."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Gayle King Shares Plan for Harry & Meghan Interview If Philip Had Died

2

Matt James Is Googling Therapists After Bachelor Finale

3

The Challenge: All Stars Cast Revealed: See Which OGs Are Back

Hayley added, "It's not all of a marriage, but it is a huge part of marriage. And I think that's something to talk about with parents because it's hard, you're emotionally exhausted in those early phases of parenting. You're physically exhausted. All of those things and in sex is kind of the last thing you want to make time for, but it is important. And I think that that's something that we've tried to focus on and sometimes when, what has been awhile and we're like, OK—we. We have to make time for this because it is so crucial."

Trending Stories

1

Gayle King Shares Plan for Harry & Meghan Interview If Philip Had Died

2

Matt James Is Googling Therapists After Bachelor Finale

3

The Challenge: All Stars Cast Revealed: See Which OGs Are Back

4

Bachelor Faces Backlash for Chris Harrison's Finale Voiceovers

5

The Most Disturbing Revelations in the College Admissions Scandal Doc

Latest News

Lana Condor Pens Powerful Plea to Help "Deeply Scared" Asian Americans

Kylie Jenner Tears Up During Her and Kendall Jenner's Makeup Video

The Most Disturbing Revelations in the College Admissions Scandal Doc

Why Women Everywhere Need to Try Spanx Size-Inclusive Activewear

Katherine Heigl Undergoes Surgery to Relieve "Excruciating" Neck Pain

Why Tyler Hubbard Thinks a Healthy Sex Life Is "Crucial" To Parenting

Exclusive

See the First Look for Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur