See the Terrifying Trailer for Oxygen's Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur Special

A man you'd never expect.

This is exactly what Oxygen promises in the all-new teaser for their upcoming special, Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur. The new true crime content, which is airing on Sunday, April 11 at 7 p.m. as part of Oxygen's Serial Killer Week, is a two-hour special that takes a closer look at Toronto-based serial killings that occurred between 2010 and 2017.

Per the new footage, Bruce McArthur, who later pled guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder and given a life sentence, became a suspect after men went missing from Toronto's "Gay Village." A voice notes, "For years nothing happened."

However, as the trailer teases, the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman made the missing persons cases "impossible to ignore anymore." The investigation was eventually renamed, "Project Houston," since there was a clear problem. Still, the suspect was somebody that nobody would suspect.

One woman asks in the new trailer, "Do you expect Santa Claus to be killing and dismembering men?"