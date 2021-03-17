Gayle King Reveals Plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Interview If Prince Philip Had Died

New details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey are continuing to emerge.

According to Gayle King, there had been a plan in place to postpone the airing of the tell-all if Prince Philip had died. E! News has reached out to CBS, Harpo and ITV for comment but has yet to hear back.

"Just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Philip went into the hospital," she said during the March 11 episode of her SiriusXM show Gayle King in the House. "And if something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital."

On Feb. 16, the Duke of Edinburgh checked in to King Edward VII's Hospital in London. After a month of hospital stays—as well as a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition and treatment for an infection—the 99-year-old royal was discharged and returned to Windsor Castle on March 16.