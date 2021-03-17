KardashiansOscarsHarry StylesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Morgan Stewart Shares First Photo of Her Baby Girl Row's Face

An adorable debut.

Morgan Stewart just shared the first photo of her newborn daughter Row Renggli McGraw's face. The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host re-shared husband Jordan McGraw's Instagram story on Wednesday, Mar. 17 and treated fans to an adorable up-close look at her baby girl's sweet face.

"Those baby blues," Jordan wrote with a snapshot of Row in a pink onesie cuddling up to mama.

Just yesterday, Morgan celebrated one month since she gave birth to her first child. "The happiest month I've ever had," Morgan shared in IG with a pic of her holding up baby Row. The photo shows off Row's beautiful eyes, gorgeous face and her already full head of hair.

Morgan and Jordan welcomed their first child on Feb. 17. "Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" the E! personality wrote on Instagram in her announcement.

She added, "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met." 

Instagram

Morgan has been documenting her and Jordan's first days of parenthood on social media.

Just yesterday, Morgan shared, "One month old and already burping at a third grade level."

She also shared a cuddly pic with her little girl with the caption, "The neck snuggle is the most out of this world feeling."

Keep the cute pics coming, Morgan!

Check out more pics of Morgan's first month with daughter Row in the photo gallery below.

Instagram
Mom and Baby Row

"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party," Morgan Stewart wrote alongside this photo on Feb. 17. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Instagram
Dad and Baby Row

Morgan's husband Jordan McGraw captioned this photo, "Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21."

Instagram
Proud Papa

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host wrote, "Daddy was pump."

Instagram
Excited Grandmas

Per the E! personality, Baby Row's grandmas were there to "cheer" them on.

Instagram
Flowers for Baby Row

Baby Row's first flowers were seriously impressive!

Instagram
Big Balloons

The Stewart-McGraw family welcomed baby Row with big balloons.

Instagram
Hospital Gown, But Make It Fashion

Morgan revealed she had "the cutest hospital gown."

Instagram
Happy Home

Morgan and Jordan return home with baby Row for the first time.

Instagram
Celebratory Meal

This mama missed raw fish! With pregnancy over, Morgan celebrates with her favorite meal: tons of delicious sushi rolls.

Instagram
Flowers From the FamilE!

Morgan shows off her bouquet and congratulatory card from her fellow Nightly Pop co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.

Instagram
Bubbly for the New Baby

Morgan receives a bottle of champagne from friends Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Instagram
More Gifts

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas also gifted the new mom with gorgeous flowers.

Instagram
Custom Card

E!'s Erin Lim sent this adorable card.

Instagram
Row's Big Brother

Morgan's pup investigates the newest family member.

Instagram
Protective Pooch

He's already protective of baby Row.

Instagram
Doting Dad

"Row is loving life," Morgan shared with a video of dad Jordan adorably rocking his daughter to sleep.

Instagram
First Glimpse

Morgan shares our first close-up at little Row and the newborn holds mama's hand.

Instagram
"Forget It"

Morgan swoons over her hubby cradling little Row.

Instagram
Cuddles With Mama

Morgan Stewart said she was in "literal heaven" in this snap with baby Row.

Instagram
Baby Row's First Outing

Morgan shared this image by husband Jordan McGraw, which commemorated Baby Row's first outing.

Instagram
First Mirror Selfie

The Daily Pop co-host captioned this photo with her daughter, "Row's first mirror selfie."

Instagram
Fashionable Essentials

On her Instagram Story, Morgan quipped, "Grandma handling all the essentials."

Instagram
Sweet Treat

In honor of Row's arrival, Morgan received a delicious cake.

Instagram
An Adventure Outdoors

While on an outing outdoors, Morgan joked, "And on the 11th day we made it outside."

Instagram
1 Month Old

Morgan holds her daughter in celebration of her turning one month.

