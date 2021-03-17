Morgan Stewart Shares First Photo of Her Baby Girl Row's Face

Watch : Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to Baby Girl

An adorable debut.

Morgan Stewart just shared the first photo of her newborn daughter Row Renggli McGraw's face. The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host re-shared husband Jordan McGraw's Instagram story on Wednesday, Mar. 17 and treated fans to an adorable up-close look at her baby girl's sweet face.

"Those baby blues," Jordan wrote with a snapshot of Row in a pink onesie cuddling up to mama.

Just yesterday, Morgan celebrated one month since she gave birth to her first child. "The happiest month I've ever had," Morgan shared in IG with a pic of her holding up baby Row. The photo shows off Row's beautiful eyes, gorgeous face and her already full head of hair.

Morgan and Jordan welcomed their first child on Feb. 17. "Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" the E! personality wrote on Instagram in her announcement.