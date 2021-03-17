NBA Player Shawn Bradley Paralyzed After Being Hit By Car One Block From His House

Shawn Bradley is sharing new details about the injuries he suffered after a tragic accident.

According to the Dallas Mavericks, a vehicle struck the former NBA player on Jan. 20 while he was riding his bike just one block from his home in St. George, Utah.

The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury that has left the 7' 6" basketball player paralyzed. After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Shawn has spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.

According to the Mavericks, Shawn is in "good spirits" and "plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety."

"We are saddened to hear of Shawn's accident," Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared in a statement. "Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family."