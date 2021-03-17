Billie Eilish Debuts Blonde Hair in Jaw-Dropping Transformation Photo

Watch : Billie Eilish Claps Back at Her Hair Critics

A new era begins!

On Wednesday, March 17, Billie Eilish took to social media to show off her new hair. The "Therefore I Am" singer is now a blonde and fans are obsessed!

The seven-time Grammy winner garnered over four million likes from her 77.7 million followers within the hour of sharing pics of her latest look, which she simply captioned, "pinch me."

Fans took to the comments to shower the star with compliments. "I'm in love this is amazing," wrote one user. "She can honestly rock any color or any hair cut." Another added, "I think I might be in love..."

Even fellow celebs are gawking at Billie's blonde locks. Skai Jackson wrote, "No, pinch me" followed by James Charles commenting, "Oh my god you are so stunning it's unreal."

Though the bold color is a shock, considering her formerly signature black and neon green highlights, the switch shouldn't be too much of a surprise.