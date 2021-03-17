Katharine McPhee Reveals the Name of Her and David Foster's Baby Boy

Watch : Katharine McPhee Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster gave their son a "strong" name.

The American Idol alum, who welcomed her first child with the music producer in February, revealed the moniker they chose for their newborn in an interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna.

"OK, well, his name, we haven't said anything, my husband hopefully won't kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster," she told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during a virtual chat, which will air on March 19. "We picked Rennie because I had actually been in labor for a while, we didn't have a name picked out."

McPhee explained that, at the time, Foster was on a text chain with his sisters, one of who suggested an "old family name."

"It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name," she explained, "so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, 'Hi, Ren Foster,' and so we said, 'That's a good name. It's a strong name.'"