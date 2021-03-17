KardashiansOscarsHarry StylesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kristin Cavallari's New Topless Bikini Photo Proves She's Feeling "Damn Good"

See the Very Cavallari star's sexy swimsuit pic from Cabo plus more of her best bikini moments.

Watch: Kristin Cavallari Feels Like Her "Old Self" After Turning 34

Heating up winter.

Kristin Cavallari is bringing the fuego with a new topless photo from south of the border. The Very Cavallari star is currently enjoying a tropical vacation in her "second home" of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and shared a super sexy bikini photo sans top to celebrate the getaway.

"Freedom. It feels really damn good," the mother of three posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Mar. 17. The sizzling snapshot shows Cavallari flaunting lots of skin as she stand wit her hands above her head and her back to the camera wearing only bikini bottoms. The star's silhouette looks gorgeous in front of pool with the sandy beach and blue ocean in the backdrop.

The steamy photo has already gotten lots of fire emoji comments from adoring fans.

Cavallari recently shared several other photos while living it up in Cabo. "You know the saying 'what happens in Cabo, stays in Cabo,'" she shared while posing in front of famous nightclub Squid Roe.

photos
Looking Back at Kristin Cavallari's Star-Studded Dating History

K.Cav also posed in a black one-piece swimsuit while lounging beach side.

"My second home," she wrote.

Instagram

Cavallari also shared a picturesque photo of the ocean from her luxury villa.

Check out all of Cavallari's best bikini moments in the photo gallery below!

Instagram
Mini Me

"Forever twin," K.Cav write the week of Christmas 2020.

Instagram
Bottoms Up

Kristin shared this rear-view pic with the caption, "suns out buns out."

Instagram
Sunny Smiles

The Hills veteran beamed while posing in a bikini on the beach.

Instagram
Beach Buddies

"Modern family spring break," the Uncommon James mogul shared.

Instagram
Blue Suit by the Sea

"Social distancing," Cavallari wrote.

Instagram
Cheeky Babes

The reality star turned businesswoman shared a peace sign emoji and a peach emoji while posing with her BFF.

Instagram
Miami Heat

"Versace," Kristin posted while posing in an itty bitty black bikini inside the famous Versace Mansion in Miami.

Instagram
Thankful

We're beyond thankful for this pre-Thanksgiving bikini shot Kristin shared in November 2019. "Desert reboot," the Very Cavallari star posted.

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
BTS

Kristin glows in this behind-the-scenes snapshot from Uncommon James' Spring/Summer 2020 campaign shoot in Puerto Vallarta. 

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Kristin By Jay

Who knew the UJ founder's husband had such a keen eye for photography? "Hubs behind the lens," she captioned the June 2019 vacation pic.

Instagram
Sand Between Friends

To celebrate 2019, Kristin jetted off to Cabo with her crew and rocked more than a few sexy bikinis throughout the trip.

Instagram
Beach Bum

A white bandeau top and stripped ruffle bottoms are a match made in Mexican vacation heaven.

Instagram
Floating for the Holidays

Nothing says "Christmas" like a striped bikini and a flamingo float.

Instagram
Palm Springs or Bust

The Very Cavallari cast showed off their toned bods while filming in Palm Springs in November.

Instagram
Tropical Time

How do we get to this tropical destination? Asking for a friend.

Instagram
Girl Talk

Saylor takes after her mom with her great bathing suit style and love of the ocean.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Who doesn't like a good pool float?

Instagram
Just Beachy

Cavallari mixed and matched her suit while on vacation with the girls in 2018 in one of her favorite places ever...Tulum, Mexico!

Instagram
White Sand Beach

The cookbook author took her wine to the sand with her and got a cheeky tan line courtesy of this tiny, t-strap bikini.

Instagram
Kickin' It

"Out of the office," the reality star simply captioned this beach photo from May 2018.

Instagram
Pool Babies

It's all about the back details with this suit and we are loving it. 

Instagram
Mini Me

Perk of your husband playing for the Miami Dolphins? You get to spend Christmas Eve in a bikini.

Instagram
Spa Time

The 32-year-old star got some relaxing time in while sipping on coffee in this chic bikini as a part of her girls' trip to Desert Hot Springs in 2017.

Instagram
Sunny Swing

We are in love with this maroon, textured bikini that Cavallari donned on one of her many beautiful getaways with hubby Jay Cutler.

Instagram
Salty Waves

The waves were calling and Cavallari of course listened...in Tulum, Mexico. PS: We are big fans of this white hot bathing suit.

Instagram
Boating With Bae

The lovebirds enjoyed a special trip to Mexico in honor of The Hills star's 30th birthday and Cavallari slayed it with her beach ensemble.

Instagram
Stop...Coconut Time!

Cavallari took in the scenery in a Prey Swim suit (designed by Audrina Patridge) while celebrating her 30th birthday in January 2017.

Instagram
Sips in Bali

"It's 5pm somewhere..." Cavallari captioned this picturesque scene from Bali.

Instagram
Babes in Bikinis

After giving birth to her third child in November 2015, the Uncommon James owner took a beach vacation in April 2016, complete with a stripped suit and her breast pump.

Instagram
Bumpin'

In June 2015, the former Laguna Beach star showed off her growing baby bump and proved she always looks good in a bikini.

photos
