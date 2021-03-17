Pregnant Halsey Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Alev Aydin

Watch : Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Love is love is love in Halsey's world.

The pregnant "Without Me" singer took to social media on Wednesday, March 17 to show their boyfriend Alev Aydin love on his birthday.

Alongside a photo of Alev kissing their bump, the 26-year-old star wrote, "Happy birthday happiest birthday, my love," in Turkish.

Halsey revealed on Jan. 27 that they were expecting their first child with the 37-year-old screenwriter.

Though the two were only seen together in October 2020, they confirmed their low-key relationship alongside the pregnancy announcement. Alev shared the baby bump post to his Instagram Story and added two red heart emojis.

The proud-soon-to-be dad also commented on Halsey's post and wrote, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness [two red heart emojis]." To which the expectant mom responded, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

As fans of the artist may recall, Halsey has struggled with fertility in the past due to their endometriosis diagnosis. The health issue forced the singer to freeze their eggs, as they revealed in 2018.