Gwen Stefani Just Invited This Celeb to Be Her Maid of Honor in Wedding to Blake Shelton

Ahead of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding, the superstar singer revealed who she wants to be her maid of honor. Keep scrolling to see her celeb choice.

Watch: Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Gwen Stefani just gave Ellen DeGeneres the biggest honor ever.

During the Wednesday, March 17 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Hollaback Girl" singer requested the biggest honor from the daytime talk show host herself.

Ellen began, "You haven't been here since you've been engaged—what's happening with the wedding planning? I know Miley Cyrus said that she would sing at your wedding. Is there anything I can do?" 

Gwen, who is engaged to country star Blake Shelton, goes, "I was thinking about that a lot and I was thinking, I was picturing like a mauve, like, bride's maid. Maybe maid of honor, you know? We can put some extensions in and we can do—make it full, like, full flower arrangements. All that stuff."

 Of course, Ellen agreed to the proposition and told the pop star, "Just tell me the time and the place and I will be there." Adding, "I don't mind doing any of that for you, because you're my friend and anything you ask, I will wear. I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That's how much I love you Gwen."

As fans may recall, the musical couple announced their engagement on social media from Oklahoma in October 2020.

Alongside of a photo with the pair locking lips and Gwen flashing her ring, she wrote, "@blakeshelton yes please!"

Later the same day, Blake posted the same photo, captioning the special moment, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

