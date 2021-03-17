Grammys Mystery Solved! Here's the Photo Jack Antonoff Took on the Red Carpet

Watch : 2021 GRAMMYs: Toasting Taylor Swift, Lizzo & Dua Lipa

Normally, the cameras are pointed at the celebrity on the red carpet. But at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Jack Antonoff basically said, "Two people can play this game."

The quirky music producer would go on to take home the Album of the Year award for Taylor Swift's folklore. But before that historic win, he created buzz when decided to snap some of his own pics on the Grammys red carpet.

He posed with girlfriend Carlotta Kohl on the carpet, before photographers asked for some solo shots. Carlotto stepped to the side, joining Jack's music collaborator, Aaron Dessner, and his wife, Stine Wengler, out of sight.

Strangely enough, Jack suddenly pulled out his own mini film camera, which practically looked like the ones we had in middle school. He aimed the lens at Carlotta and took a couple quick pics—without even looking!

Needless to say, the jarring and meme-able moment blew up.