The Talk's Sharon Osbourne Slams Leah Remini's Claims of Using Derogatory Language Toward Co-Hosts

Watch : "The Talk" Pauses Filming After Sharon Osbourne Outburst

The Talk's Sharon Osbourne is being accused of using derogatory language towards two of her former co-hosts.

According to a new report from journalist Yashar Ali, who cited allegations by former co-host Leah Remini, Sharon would frequently use offensive, racially-charged language when referencing host Julie Chen.

In addition, Leah claimed Sharon used derogatory terms when referring to host Sara Gilbert, who is openly gay.

E! News has reached out to Julie and Sara's teams for comment and has not heard back. In response to the allegations, Sharon's rep released a statement and called the accusations "lies."

"The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host," Howard Bragman said in a statement to E! News. "For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment."