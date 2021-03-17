Big Brother’s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Get Married Amid Pregnancy

Mom and dad are now Mr. and Mrs.!
Big Brother stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have tied the knot in their #arroyalwedding, a source close to the couple confirms to E! News.
The expectant parents had a small wedding ceremony in Orange Lake, Florida, on Tuesday, March 16, after about four years together.
On Tuesday morning, Victor posted a pic of them sharing a kiss and captioned it, "I can't believe the day is finally here Nic and I will finally be MARRIED!! + baby in the oven."
In January 2021, Nicole announced she was pregnant with their first child, writing on Instagram, "Nic + Vic = our lil' side kick. We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful."
Nicole, 28, and Victor, 29, met while competing against each other on the reality show in 2016, before getting engaged on set in 2018. The couple competed on The Amazing Race the next year.
Though they originally wanted to get married in Turks and Caicos in December 2021, the stars postponed their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When the time finally came, they gave each other rings from Denver-based jeweler Sarah O., and celebrated with a few close friends. Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett and Josh Martinez came to rep their Big Brother family, and Amazing Race alums Leo Temory and Bret LaBelle attended as well.
On the eve of the wedding, Nicole shared a photo of Christmas cradling her baby bump on her Insta story. The friends were all dressed up in bright pink cocktail dresses for the pre-wedding festivities.
Proving she's a fan of the royal family, Nicole branded the event with the hashtag #arroyalwedding.
She shared another glimpse of the rehearsal dinner in an Instagram video, in which the bride and her guests snapped selfies and smiled over drinks.
"It feels amazing! We've been waiting for this moment for so long and it's finally happened," the pair told Us Weekly after the wedding. "This day could not have been more perfect."
The newlyweds told the outlet, "Yes, it was daunting and stressful to have to move the wedding so many times, but at the end of the day, we are so happy with how everything came together and are excited for our next chapter."
Now, they're looking ahead to growing their family from two to three. "All the stress of having a wedding is lifted off our shoulders. Now all our attention is focused on having a healthy and happy baby," Nicole and Victor added.
Sadly, not everyone could attend the ceremony. Peter Brown wrote, "Couple of beauties! Wish I could have been there to celebrate in person!"
Likewise, Jason Tartick commented, "So bummed we can't be there! Congratulations! So happy for you guys" (his partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, is gearing up for her Bachelorette hosting duties).
Christmas summed up all our thoughts when she commented, "LET THE LOVE SHINE!!!!"