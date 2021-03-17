Coco's Bright and Bold Thong Bikinis Will Have You Ready for Summer

Watch : Ice T & Coco's Daughter Chanel Loves Preforming

Swimsuit season is every season for Coco Austin.

The model has been in the game since her Playboy days in the ‘90s and now, at 42, the proud mom is still flaunting her luscious curves and aging like fine wine.

Whether it's at the beach, the pool or on vacation with her 5-year-old daughter Chanel, Coco loves dressing up! The star also enjoys taking to social media and sharing some of the cutest moments with her daughter. And yes, she isn't shy to remind us that she is that confident mom.

"I really kind of hide my hips. I hated my hips. Now, I flaunt it," she once shared on The Real. "It wasn't till I got with my husband, Ice-T. He's the one, I give him credit for me being me to this day because he's the one who's like, ‘You have something to work with, work it. It's unique.'"

There isn't one Instagram post where the model doesn't exude confidence. Her poses in bold bikinis, cut-out tinkinis and colorful pieces point out that she is comfortable in her own skin and clearly living her best life. Would you expect anything else from the Ice Loves Coco star?