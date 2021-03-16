Cara Delevingne Recalls Feeling "Shame" and "Self-Hatred" Over Her Sexuality

Watch : Cara Delevingne & Kaia Gerber Are "Solemates"

Cara Delevingne may be open about her sexuality now, but she tells Gwyneth Paltrow that she wasn't always comfortable in her own skin.

On The goop Podcast, the Suicide Squad actress recalls growing up in an "old-fashioned household" where same sex relationships weren't discussed openly or in a positive connotation. As Cara puts it, "I didn't know anyone who was gay, or I didn't know that was a thing. Actually, I think growing up I was quite—not noticeably or I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact that I was probably quite homophobic."

"The idea of being same sex anything, I was disgusted by that in myself, I was like, 'Oh my god. Oh I could never! That's disgusting!'" she explains. "So, learning and growing up and realizing that maybe I had a best friend when I was a kid who actually I liked more than they liked me, but not realizing that that's what that was."

It's for this reason the 28-year-old Brit says she felt a lot of "shame" and "self-hatred" during that time in her life.