10 Natural Deodorants That Actually Work

Never forget to wear deodorant again because you'll be so excited to use these!

By Emily Spain Mar 16, 2021 6:33 PM
E-comm: Natural Deodorant Roundup

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Deodorant: It's something we all need! 

In an effort to clean up our beauty routines, we made the switch to natural deodorant over a year ago. Although it's easy to grab the first deodorant you see on the drugstore shelf, it's important to read the ingredient labels and choose a brand that not only fits your personal beauty philosophy, but one that will perform well and keep you smelling fresh all day! 

To save you time and unnecessary body odor, we've rounded up 10 natural, aluminum-free deodorants that will have your underarms smelling heavenly. And with warmer weather around the corner, there's never been a better time to revamp your deodorant routine and try out something new.

See below for 10 natural deodorants that actually work!

Get Lizzo's 2021 Grammys Beauty Look

Curie Deodorant Stick

Packed with ingredients like arrowroot powder, coconut oil, aloe and chamomile, this aluminum-free deodorant will make your pitts smell heavenly! And Curie also offers some pretty incredible products like their Clay Detox Mask? The underarm mask, which doubles as a face mask, is great for those who wear natural deodorant or are making the switch as it cleanses and extracts heavy metals and free radicals.

$12
Curie

BeautyCounter The Clean Deo

We are obsessed with BeautyCounter's new deodorant! Not only do all of the scents smell great, the clean formula slides on smoothly and doesn't leave any white residue. Plus, it comes with a refillable case!

$28
BeautyCounter

Kopari Beauty Natural Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant

Kopari offers one of the most popular clean, vegan, non-toxic deodorants out there! In addition to being aluminum and baking soda-free, this deodorant includes a blend of coconut water, coconut oil and sage oil to provide hydration and soothing comfort to the most irritated underarms.

 

$14
Ulta

Each & Every Natural Deodorant

This celeb-loved deodorant is free of aluminum, parabens, synthetic fragrance, baking soda and gluten, and it smells amazing! Plus, you can pick from 10 heavenly scents.

$15
Each & Every

Native Deodorant

Native's cruelty-free and aluminum-free deodorant is another fan favorite! We love this brand because of its clean formula, the wide variety of scents and it lasts all day!

$12
Amazon

Bella Skin Beauty Watermelon Probiotic Underarm Toner

If your deodorant stick needs back up, try out this probiotic underarm toner that will help prevent odor by eliminating bacteria. Plus, it features anti-bacterial, plant-based ingredients such as pure watermelon extract, ylang ylang, lemon balm, calendula, rose water, eucalyptus and clary sage!

$25
Bella Skin Beauty

Athena Club All Day Deo

If you love Athena Club's shaving essentials, definitely try out their All Day Deo! Featuring a plant-based and an aluminum and cruelty-free formula, your pits will still be smelling great by bedtime.

$11
Athena Club

Lavanila The Healthy Deodorant - Sport Luxe

Recommended by dermatologists, this deodorant is infused with SmartSport technology to break down sweat molecules and deliver high performance, all-natural odor protection. This formula is perfect for the athlete in your life!

$14
Ulta

OffCourt Performance Body Spray & Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Active men and athletes, OffCourt is the ultimate deodorant for you! The aluminum-free formula includes powerful prebiotics and three deodorizing ingredients that will help banish stink.

$14
Amazon

Summary Deodorant

Packed with nourishing ingredients like white willow bark extract, butterfly pea flower extract and witch hazel water, this clean deodorant also offers a dreamy blend of lemon, ginger and bergamot scents.

$18
Free People

