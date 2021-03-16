See Scott Disick Confide in Kourtney Kardashian About His Breakup With Sofia Richie

Watch : Kourtney & Scott Have a Conversation About Sofia Richie

Not everyone can handle Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's close relationship.

The father of three highlights this very point in a clip from Thursday, March 18's season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The Flip It Like Disick star shares this revelation after Kourtney asks how Scott is doing amid his break from Sofia Richie.

"I don't know, I just think people come into our lives and think it's maybe easier than they think," the Talentless founder starts off. "To be with you or to be with me, but it's like, very true that we do come with a lot of baggage."

As he continues, he acknowledges that it can't be easy for a significant other since he and Kourtney "see each other, work together and are friends."

"When you first get with someone everybody is like, making changes and 'Oh, I'll do anything 'cause I'm so happy or so in love and so excited,'" Mason Disick's dad relays. "But then, when it sinks in and it becomes real life, it's a lot different."