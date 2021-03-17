Teresa Giudice Is "So Horny" in This NSFW Real Housewives of New Jersey Preview

Watch : Melissa Gorga Spills Tea on Teresa Giudice's Latin BF

Someone's feeling frisky.

Teresa Giudice is on the hunt for a man in this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The hilarious clip shows Teresa at dinner with brother Joe Gorga, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and friends and the conversation turns raunchy when Teresa orders some pineapple juice.

"Oh, we'll tell you why she likes it," Melissa cracks.

Cut to a flashback from a previous episode where Teresa is flirting with a friend over the phone and says, "Tony, I eat a lot of pineapple so I taste really good."

Back at the dinner table, Teresa explains, "I heard it makes you taste really sweet. Pineapple and peaches."

"What the f--k?!" Joe reacts to his sister's NSFW comment.

Melissa adds, "This girl is so horny I gotta bend her over and let somebody stick it in already."

"You're always like all over Tony," Joe tells Teresa. "You like the pool boy. You like the pool boy."