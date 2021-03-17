Teresa Giudice Is "So Horny" in This NSFW Real Housewives of New Jersey Preview

Someone's feeling frisky.
Teresa Giudice is on the hunt for a man in this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The hilarious clip shows Teresa at dinner with brother Joe Gorga, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and friends and the conversation turns raunchy when Teresa orders some pineapple juice.
"Oh, we'll tell you why she likes it," Melissa cracks.
Cut to a flashback from a previous episode where Teresa is flirting with a friend over the phone and says, "Tony, I eat a lot of pineapple so I taste really good."
Back at the dinner table, Teresa explains, "I heard it makes you taste really sweet. Pineapple and peaches."
"What the f--k?!" Joe reacts to his sister's NSFW comment.
Melissa adds, "This girl is so horny I gotta bend her over and let somebody stick it in already."
"You're always like all over Tony," Joe tells Teresa. "You like the pool boy. You like the pool boy."
After a blushing Teresa claims Tony is just her "best friend," Joe inquires, "Tell me what kind of guy you want."
"I mean usually I like tall, dark and handsome," Teresa claims.
"Wait, wait. So that's completely the opposite of your ex," Joe jokes in reference to Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice. "I know!" she replies.
Teresa laughs, "You know what, I want to get my peach kissed." LOL!
Check out the hilarious preview above before tonight's RHONJ. Binge The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)