The Bachelor's Bri Springs Reveals How She Truly Feels About Matt James (and His Beard!)

"Bachelor" Star Bri Springs "Relieved" After Matt James Finale

Would Bri Springs accept Matt James' rose today?

On Tuesday, March 16's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, Bri, who made it to the final three of The Bachelor's season 25, sounded off on Monday's headline-making finale and After the Final Rose special. Not only did the 24-year-old communications manager weigh in on Matt's decision to split from Rachael Kirkconnell, but she also revealed her current feelings for the Bachelor.

In an exclusive chat with Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and guest host Kym Whitley, Bri said she was "relieved" that the season was finally over. She added, "I've been waiting for this moment for a while."

On Matt and Rachael's appearances on After the Final Rose, Bri noted that she was "proud of both them" as she knows what it's like to be in "that hot seat."

She later noted, "And on the other hand, I also do sympathize with Matt and I understand where he's coming from as a Black woman and having been in an interracial relationship. I can see how it would be hard to feel like you can move forward. So, I feel for both of them and it was the first time that I saw those conversations take place and I'm happy that they did."