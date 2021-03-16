11 Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Spring is approaching, and so is that confusion about what to wear in unpredictable weather. Thankfully, Madewell has the perfect pieces to wear during this transitional season. A raincoat that's cute and functional? Yes, please. A jumpsuit that can be worn from day to night, why not? As if we didn't have enough reasons to love Madewell, most of their clothes are available in petite, regular, and plus options with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.
Check out some of the Madewell items we're obsessing over this month.
Bala Resistance Band Set
This set includes five resistance bands at different strength levels. They're made of 100 percent natural latex and each band includes a motivational phrase to bring out your best during a workout.
Madewell Paperbag Button-Front Midi Skirt in Stripe
This striped midi skirt has buttons down the front, but you don't need to button each one just to get dressed. The skirt has a super flattering pull-on paper bag waist. It is available from size XXS to XXL. Pair it with a white top and you'll exude an easygoing, yet fashionable vibe any day of the week.
Madewell Three-Piece Washer Chain Necklace Set
Have you ever admired women who know how to layer different necklaces in the most perfect way? You can achieve that same effect without any effort. Just wear this three-piece chain necklace set. The gold strands are already attached, but you can still adjust the length through its 3" extender chain.
Madewell Water-Resistant Waxed Ripstop Skycloud Raincoat
Don't let bad weather rain on your parade. You can still be fashion-forward, even on a yucky day with this pink raincoat. It has a hood to protect your hair. The jacket has both snaps and zippers to shield your outfit from the rain.
Madewell Kiera Mule Sandal in Woven Leather
You can easily walk in these 2-inch heels. Their MWL Cloudlift Lite padding and hidden elastic panels mean they take way less time to break in compared to your average heels. These shoes will become your new go-to. The only problem is deciding if you want them in black, brown, or both.
Madewell Pintuck Cami Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit has the ease of wearing a dress without the worry of being overexposed on a windy day. The cropped leg also means your jumpsuit won't drag on the floor as you walk and that you can wear shoes with any heel height.
Madewell MWL Airyterry V-Neck Sweatshirt Tee
This Madewell top combines the best of a sweatshirt and a t-shirt. Its lightweight, breathable fabric makes it ideal for spring and summer. There are also matching shorts to pair with it.
Madewell The Boardwalk Post Slide Sandal in Leather
These slides are a staple piece from Madewell. They've even been updated with comfortable padding and they're available in three different colors.
Madewell Linen-Blend Lucie Smocked Midi Dress in Polka Dot
You'll feel cute and comfortable in this polka dot midi dress with flutter sleeves.
Madewell Twist Hoop Earrings
These hoops are a fun, understated twist (literally) on a classic earring. You'll want to wear these every day.
Madewell Ruffled Tiered Maxi Dress in Lazy Daisies
The Madewell Ruffled Tiered Maxi Dress was made for (almost) everyone. The flower print dress is available in regular, petite, and plus sizes.
