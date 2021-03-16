Did Pete Davidson Secretly Get Married? Here's the Truth

No, this is not a Saturday Night Live sketch: Pete Davidson was part of a fake marriage announcement.
Yes, you read that right. On March 16, a press release, claiming to announce Pete's new production company, stated that the comedian tied the knot with a woman named Michelle Mootreddy. "Pete and Michelle were childhood friends prior to starting Bodega Cats Presents and are married," the release for the fake company said. In addition to the release, a website, which includes company bios, was created, stating that Michelle graduated from the University of Rochester in 2017 with a Bachelor's in Political Science.
However, the release—allegedly a hacker prank—has since been redacted and a source tells E! News that Pete is not married. "The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false. Not a word of it is true," Pete's attorney tells E! News. "Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."
After the fake marriage news emerged, many social media users took to Twitter to share their confusion. "Wait Pete Davidson's married?????" one fan asked. While another social media user wrote, "Uhhhhh..... #PeteDavidson is married?!?!"
Amid the speculation, another Twitter user pointed out, "Y'all, Pete Davidson is NOT married. All of those pages and 'news' pages is fake and made up. If Pete was legit married, his mom and sister would absolutely be sharing news on their Instagrams and confirming it but they have not."
Pete famously got engaged to superstar singer Ariana Grande in June 2018, shortly after splitting from Cazzie David. However, after four months, Ariana and Pete went their separate ways.
Since then, Pete has dated actress Kate Beckinsale and model Kaia Gerber. In a February 2020 interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Pete opened up about calling it quits with Cindy Crawford's daughter, 19. "She's very young, and I'm f--king going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab," Pete recalled, referencing his time in treatment. "It's just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn't have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s--t. She should be enjoying her work."