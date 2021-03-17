OscarsHarry StylesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Juice Beauty, StriVectin, Beauty Bakerie & More

You don't want to miss these deals!

E-comm: Ultas 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Juice Beauty, StriVectin, Beauty Bakerie & MoreUlta; E! Illustration

It's the best time of the year for Ulta customers. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.

Today is the only day to save 50% on products from Juice Beauty, StriVectin, Beauty Bakerie, Persona, Sara Happ and Mented Cosmetics. Hurry up before these discounts disappear.

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

Get Haim's 2021 Grammy Awards Beauty Look

StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum

StriVectin's Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum combines the corrective properties of Retinol and the brightening power of Vitamin C to give you smooth, glowing skin.

$72
$36
Ulta

Persona 24 HR Waterproof Eyeliner

How can you pass up a $7 eyeliner? Persona 24 HR Waterproof Eyeliner is blendable for 30 seconds following application. After that, it's waterproof for 24 hours, as its name suggests. It's currently available in black, brown and plum shades.

$14
$7
Ulta

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer

Makeup prep is a vital part of the getting ready process. Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer provides the perfect base for all foundations and it's infused with an age-defying serum.

$36
$18
Ulta

Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder

Keep your foundation in place all day with Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder. It smooths out and softens your complexion and it reduces the appearance of fine lines.

$24
$12
Ulta

Sara Happ The Lip Scrub

Before you apply lip color, exfoliate with Sara Happ The Lip Scrub to remove dead skin cells. Your lips will be hydrated, soft, and ready for lipstick.

$24
$12
Ulta

Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss

Layer Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss over a matte lipstick or wear it on its own. It has a hydrating formula and buildable coverage to customize your look. Ulta has seven shades to choose from.

$15
$8
Ulta

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream SPF 30

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream has so many benefits in one product. It protects your skin from the sun, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, smooths uneven skin texture and moisturizes.

$39
$20
Ulta

Here's the beauty breakdown from Cardi B's 2021 Grammy look. And, yes, she used products available at Ulta.

