The Cast for The Challenge: All Stars Will Make You Nostalgic AF: See Which OGs Are Returning

Alton Williams, Mark Long, Ruthie Alcaide and more iconic Real World and Road Rules vets are returning for The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+

By Tierney Bricker Mar 16, 2021 5:00 PM
The Challenge, All Stars Announcement, GroupParamount+/ViacomCBS/MTV Entertainment Studios

Welcome to The Challenge: All Stars.

MTV and Paramount+ delivered a gut-punch right in our nostalgia feels when they announced in early February that a long-buzzed about OG season of The Challenge was officially happening. The iconic reality TV franchise kicked off in 1998 and featured fan-favorites (plus villains) from The Real World and Road Rules competing against one another for some cold, hard cash. And now, some of the most iconic and fiercest stars to ever appear are back in action. 

The nine-episode limited series will debut on Thursday, April 1, with new eps dropping weekly on Paramount+. Yes, that means Challenge fans get a double dose of fun as Double Agents is currently airing on MTV. Sometimes, god TJ Lavin gives with two hands. And yes, Lavin is of course hosting the series, which is set in Andes Mountains of Argentina.

The cast MTV assembled for this reality TV event is stacked, featuring iconic competitors like Alton Williams, Ruthie Alcaide, Derrick Kosinski and Mark Long, who spearheaded the OG season, as well as infamous troublemakers. (Oh hi, Beth Stolarcyk!)

Plus, there are some vets included that haven't competed in over two decades. 

See Chris "C.T." Tamburello's Transformation on The Challenge Over the Years

Not only were the cast list and premiere date announced, but the first trailer for the reunion event was also released and proves these blasts from the past still have what it takes to deliver.

"Let's show him how the OGs used to roll!" Mark Long says, delivering one of his signature toasts. 

Some of the juiciest teases include two people in bed together, Trishelle Cannattella and Katie Cooley fighting over "something that happened 15 years ago," someone bleeding during a competition and Lavin reprising his iconic send-off quote after someone seemingly quits: "Don't take care, hope to see you never!"

Our goosebumps have goosebumps!

Check out the 22 vets returning for the chance to win $500,000...

Instagram
Ace Amerson

OG Season: The Real World: Paris (2003)
Challenge History: The Inferno, Battles of the Sexes 2, The Inferno 3
Wins: 0

Paramount+/ViacomCBS/MTV Entertainment Studios
Alton Williams

OG Season: The Real World: Las Vegas (2002)
Challenge History: The Gauntlet, The Gauntlet 2, The Inferno 3, Battles of the Sexes (2012)
Wins: 1

Instagram
Aneesa Ferreira

OG Season: The Real World: Chicago (2002)
Challenge History: Battle of the Sexes, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Duel, The Inferno 3, The Duel 2, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Rivals 2, Free Agents, Battle of the Bloodlines, XXX: Dirty 30, Total Madness, Free Agents
Wins: 0

InstagramDenise Truscello/WireImage
Arissa Hill

OG Season: The Real World: Las Vegas (2002)
Challenge History: Battle of the Sexes
Wins: 0

Instagram
Beth Stolarczyk

OG Season: The Real World: Los Angeles (1993)
Challenge History: Real World/Road Rules Challenge, Battle of the Seasons, Battle of the Sexes, The Inferno 2, The Gauntlet 2, The Duel, The Gauntlet 3
Wins: 0

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Darrell Taylor

OG Season: Road Rules: Campus Crawl (2002)
Challenge History: The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno 2, Fresh Meat, The Ruins, Fresh Meat 2, Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Double Agents
Wins: 4

Instagram
Eric "Big Easy" Banks

OG Season: Fresh Meat (2006)
Challenge History: Fresh Meat, The Duel, The Gauntlet 3, The Duel 2, Cutthroat 
Wins: 0

Instagram
Derrick Kosisnki

OG Season: Road Rules: X-Treme (2004)
Challenge History: Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno 2, Fresh Meat, The Inferno 3, The Duel, The Island, The Ruins, Cutthroat, XXX: Dirty 30
Wins: 3

Instagram
Jemmye Carroll

OG Season: The Real World: New Orleans (2000)
Challenge History: Battles of the Seasons, Rivals 2, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes 2, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning
Wins: 0

Instagram
Jisela Delgado

OG Season: Road Rules: The Quest (2001)
Challenge History: Battles of the Seasons, Battle of the Sexes, The Gauntlet 2
Wins: 0

Instagram
Jonna Mannion

OG Season: The Real World: Cancun (2009)
Challenge History: Rivals, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals 2, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes 2
Wins: 0

Instagram
Katie Cooley

OG Season: Road Rules: The Quest (2001)
Challenge History: The Gauntlet, The Inferno, Battle of the Sexes 2, Fresh Meat, The Gauntlet 3, The Duel 2, The Ruins, Cutthroat
Wins: 1

Instagram
KellyAnne Judd

OG Season: The Real World: Sydney (2007)
Challenge History: The Island, The Ruins, Battle of the Bloodlines, The Ruins 3
Wins: 0

Instagram
Kendal Sheppard

OG Season: Road Rules: Campus Crawl (2002)
Challenge History: The Inferno
Wins: 1

Twitter
Laterrian Wallace

OG Season: Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour (2000)
Challenge History: Extreme Challenge, Battle of the Sexes, The Gauntlet
Wins: 0

Instagram
Mark Long

OG Season: Road Rules: USA - the First Adventure (1995)
Challenge History: Real World/Road Rules Challenge, Battle of the Sexes, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Gauntlet 2, The Duel 2, Battle of the Exes
Wins: 2

Instagram
Nehemiah Clark

OG Season: The Real World: Austin (2005)
Challenge History: The Duel, The Gauntlet 3, The Duel 2, Rivals
Wins: 1

Instagram
Ruthie Alcaide

OG Season: The Real World: Hawaii (1999)
Challenge History: Battle of the Sexes 2, The Gauntlet 2 The Duel 2
Wins: 0

Instagram
Syrus Yarbrough

OG Season: The Real World: Boston (1997)
Challenge History: Extreme Challenge, The Inferno, Battle of the Sexes, The Gauntlet 2, The Ruins
Wins: 1

Instagram
Teck Holmes

OG Season: The Real World: Hawaii (1999)
Challenge History: Challenge 2000
Wins: 0

Instagram
Trishelle Cannatella

OG Season: The Real World: Las Vegas (2002)
Challenge History: The Gauntlet, The Inferno, Battles of the Seasons, Rivals 2
Wins:0

Instagram
Yes Duffy

OG Season: Road Rules: Semester at Sea (1999)
Challenge History: Challenge 2000, Battles of the Seasons, Battle of the Sexes
Wins: 1

The Challenge: All Stars premieres Thursday, April 1 on Paramount+.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres Thursday, Mar. 25 at 9p| 6e p.m., only on E!

