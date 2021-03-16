The Cast for The Challenge: All Stars Will Make You Nostalgic AF: See Which OGs Are Returning

Welcome to The Challenge: All Stars.

MTV and Paramount+ delivered a gut-punch right in our nostalgia feels when they announced in early February that a long-buzzed about OG season of The Challenge was officially happening. The iconic reality TV franchise kicked off in 1998 and featured fan-favorites (plus villains) from The Real World and Road Rules competing against one another for some cold, hard cash. And now, some of the most iconic and fiercest stars to ever appear are back in action.

The nine-episode limited series will debut on Thursday, April 1, with new eps dropping weekly on Paramount+. Yes, that means Challenge fans get a double dose of fun as Double Agents is currently airing on MTV. Sometimes, god TJ Lavin gives with two hands. And yes, Lavin is of course hosting the series, which is set in Andes Mountains of Argentina.

The cast MTV assembled for this reality TV event is stacked, featuring iconic competitors like Alton Williams, Ruthie Alcaide, Derrick Kosinski and Mark Long, who spearheaded the OG season, as well as infamous troublemakers. (Oh hi, Beth Stolarcyk!)

Plus, there are some vets included that haven't competed in over two decades.