Alicia Silverstone Has the Best Reaction to Harry Styles’ Clueless-Inspired Grammys Look

Watch : Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles' GRAMMY Win

Harry Styles received the ‘90s stamp of approval for his 2021 Grammys fit.

On Monday, March 15, Alicia Silverstone took to Instagram to praise the Grammy winner on his Clueless-inspired look.

The actress—who played the fashion-forward high schooler Cher—posted a three-panel snapshot: one of her character in the classic yellow plaid suit jacket, the second with her in a pink boa and baby blue dress and Harry's combo ensemble of a similar plaid jacket and boa.

In the caption, Alicia wrote, "I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!! Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar."

For anyone who missed, the singer won Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit song, "Watermelon Sugar." Also nominated in the category were Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat.