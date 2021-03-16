Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down "Absolutely Lame" Internet Troll After Debate About Her Photos

Chrissy Teigen is clapping back after a social media user tried to start an argument over the star's post about photo shoots.
The 35-year-old model took to Twitter on Monday, March 15 to offer commentary about other public figures who frequently seem to pose for professional photos that they later post to Instagram.
"I seriously do not get how so many people I follow on Instagram have so many photos of themselves," Chrissy tweeted.
She later clarified to a fan, "I get selfies and casual pics but I'm talking legit magazine like photo shoots I do not know how they have so many good professional shoots. It's gotta be like two shoots a day for some."
When a follower wrote that "selfies cost $0 to make," Chrissy replied, "not even talking about selfies. Like full legit photo shoots."
A different user replied to this with, "chrissy lol you literally do this for a living. pls stop."
This led Chrissy to respond, "'Pls stop' excuse me sir ?"
This same user then posted a screenshot of Chrissy responding to the "$0" remark and wrote in part, "can we talk about this? and the context of the person tweeting about this?"
Chrissy's response suggested that she had apparently been following this person's account until recently. "I think you are mad I unfollowed but go off," the Lip Sync Battle co-host wrote. "start a whole convo!"
The individual then replied to Chrissy with, "is this a convo worth having? do you think so? that is the question. … or are you creeping Twitter profiles of random people while thinking you're exempt from those with opposing views? please advise."
Chrissy fired back, "the fragility. trying to get people riled up about me in your thread, then getting mad when I see it when responding (creeping? lol) how absolutely lame."
Long story short, a picture is worth a thousand words, but sometimes it takes a sharply phrased Twitter retort to properly do the job.