The Bachelor's Matt James Reveals He Broke Up With Rachael Kirkconnell After Social Media Scandal

Matt James is still searching for his special someone.

During The Bachelor finale on Monday, March 15, the 29-year-old lead announced that he and Rachael Kirkconnell split shortly after they left the Bachelor set.

Matt reflected on the first few days of their post-Bachelor relationship, calling that period of time an "extended honeymoon period."

But then, he said the racially insensitive photos of Rachael were released on social media and it made him reconsider how he viewed her. He explained, "You wanna believe that you know your person better than anybody else knows your person," before adding, "This controversy swirling around who Rachael is and events she might've attended, pictures that she liked and people that she's associated with."

As Matt recalled, "Before Rachael addressed anything or Chris Harrison spoke on anything, I'm trying to be there for her, and I dismissed them as rumors, because that's what they were to me. You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they're not true. And then, when you find out that they are it just makes you question everything."