Jamie Dornan's Father Dead at 73 After Contracting COVID-19

Jamie Dornan's dad, Dr. Jim Dornan, died March 15 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the actor's rep has confirmed to E! News.

Jamie Dornan's father, Dr. Jim Dornan, has died at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19.

Jim, who was an obstetrician and gynecologist, passed away on Monday, March 15, Jamie's rep has confirmed to E! News. The Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center (NIPANC), for which Jim had served as president, shared a photo to Instagram of the father and son, adding a message of support. 

According to NIPANC's message, Jim was in the United Arab Emirates at the time of his death. Jim's first wife, Lorna, who is Jamie's mom, died in 1998 after battling pancreatic cancer. 

"It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March," the charity group's caption read. "He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynaecologist. His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family's experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago."

In a previous post on March 13, NIPANC confirmed that Jim had contracted COVID-19 and offered wishes for "a speedy recovery and return to your loving family." That post referenced a social media message from Jamie's sister Jessica that announced their father's diagnosis but has apparently been deleted. 

Jamie, who shares three daughters with wife Amelia Warner, told the BBC in a 2018 interview that nothing has had a "bigger impact in my life than the death of my mother."

He shared at the time, "You never get over it, and now that I have kids myself, I see they don't have a grandmother from my side—that's an odd thing."

In addition to Jamie, Jim is survived by wife Dr. Samina Dornan and daughters Liesa and Jessica.

