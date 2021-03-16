Why Beauty Fanatics Everywhere Love Halsey's About-Face Makeup Brand

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've been fans of Halsey, aka Ashley Frangipane, since her Badlands era. So, when she came out with her own makeup brand about-face, we couldn't wait to revamp our makeup routines with the brand's matte eye paints and glow-inducing products. And of course, we weren't disappointed!

The multi-dimensional makeup brand embodies everything Halsey preaches on and off stage: inclusivity, integrity, self-exploration and living unapologetically. Not to mention, all the products are vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrances. Whether you're bad at love (or makeup), about-face offers a growing selection of versatile makeup products that are easy to use and made for everyone.

Our favorite? The Light Lock Highlight Fluid! It offers a buildable glow that makes us internally say "ooh aah" every time we apply it.

For our other favorite about-face products, keep scrolling!