Here's How to Cast Your Vote for the 2021 Latin American Music Awards

Maluma, Carlos Vives, Karol G and more artists are set to perform at the sixth annual Latin American Music Awards on April 15. Find out how to vote for your favorite musicians here!

By Cydney Contreras Mar 16, 2021 1:00 PMTags
The 2021 Latin American Music Awards are right around the corner!

On Thursday, April 15, the red carpet will be rolled out at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida for the sixth annual Latin AMAs. Experienced actress and beauty queen Jacqueline Bracamontes will serve as hostess for the highly-anticipated event.

Last year, Telemundo made the executive decision to forego holding the ceremony in consideration of the coronavirus pandemic. But the show is back and better than ever, with extra precautions being taken to keep the attendees safe.

Those safety precautions include multiple stages from which more than a dozen artists will perform, including MalumaKarol G and Carlos Vives, to name a few.

And, of course, presenters will be on hand to announce who you voted for. As per usual, the Latin AMAs is taking votes from the people in 25 categories, but the deadline to cast your ballot is soon approaching!

Here's what you need to know about the Latin AMAs voting process:

Fans can vote up to 25 times per category on the Latin AMAs website, as well as Twitter. For those who choose to vote on the social media app, make sure to remember to tag @Latin AMAS and use #LatinAMAs.

Courtesy of Telemundo

Additionally, the Latin AMAs has created a playlist comprised of nominated music and songs from those who are confirmed to appear at the award show on April 15. The playlist will be updated with new songs every Tuesday, so be sure to check it out above!

Tune in to the show on Telemundo, Universo and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional, on April 15 to see amazing performances from Ana Bárbara, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga and more. More importantly, don't forget to vote!

(E! and Telemundo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

