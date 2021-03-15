Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Jennifer Lopez to Prove “How Serious” He Is About Their Relationship

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Alex Rodriguez Split Rumors

It looks like Alex Rodriguez is trying to make it up to Jennifer Lopez—and there's no better place for a reset than in paradise.

The former MLB player flew out to meet the superstar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, March 14, seemingly to get back on track following news of their split on Friday.

J.Lo is filming her next project, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic, and now A.Rod has joined her in the tropics.

He shared a resort pic to his Instagram Story on Monday with the pensive caption, "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward." Alex, 45, stealthily tagged J.Lo, 51, on the righthand side of the palm tree pic, but he pushed her handle out of view to keep their reunion lowkey.

A source exclusively tells E! News that it's been "difficult" for the pair to be apart while she's been filming the rom-com out of the country. "They haven't had a situation come up like this and it's been hard on the relationship," the source explains.