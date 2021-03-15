Beyoncé Glimmers in Disco Ball-Inspired Gown for 2021 Grammys After-Party

Watch : Beyonce Breaks Record for Most Grammy Wins of Any Singer Ever

We're "Crazy In Love" with Beyoncé's shimmering look for the 2021 Grammys after party.

On Sunday night, the history-making star and her husband, Jay-Z, stepped out with a select group of friends to celebrate her record-breaking 28 Grammy awards. The 39-year-old singer is now tied with Quincy Jones for most awarded vocalist.

For the award ceremony, the "Black Parade" singer wore a look from Schiaparelli, but changed into a custom Burberry gown to have dinner at Giorgio Baldi with friends, including Destiny's Child artist Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Across town, Megan Thee Stallion hosted an intimate gathering with Taraji P. Henson and family members at the Dream Hotel in West Hollywood. The Best New Artist winner sported a playful blue look from Lips+Honey.

And though Noah Cyrus went home empty-handed, she didn't go home hungry. The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus stopped to get a bite to eat at BOA Steakhouse, alongside a friend who wore a matching Von Dutch sweatsuit.