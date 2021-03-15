GrammysOscarsJLo & ARodKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Get the Look: Cardi B's Grammys Beauty Breakdown

Cardi B's Grammys makeup hit all the right notes!

By Emily Spain Mar 15, 2021 8:37 PMTags
BeautyShoppingShop BeautyGrammysShop With E!Cardi B
E-Comm: 2021 Grammys Beauty Breakdown, Cardi BKevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Cardi B wasn't kidding when she said "my face bomb, ass tight" in her latest song "Up." To no one's surprise, the singer gave a jaw-dropping performance at the Grammy Awards yesterday that got us off the couch and dancing. While most were probably focused on her moves and incredible vocals, we couldn't get enough of her stunning makeup. And if you're wondering how to get Cardi's Grammys beauty look, celebrity makeup artist Erika La' Pearl shared all of the Pat McGrath Labs and Urban Skin Rx products she used for Cardi B's award-winning glam!

"I wanted to create a look that matched the sexy style of Cardi's performance outfit," the makeup artist explained. "The skincare regimen I used was perfect in creating a smooth canvas by revealing a glowing, hydrated and radiant complexion."

For Cardi's complete beauty breakdown, scroll below!

read
Get Lizzo's 2021 Grammys Beauty Look

Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar

First step was cleansing the skin using the Even Tone Cleansing Bar to improve the look of uneven skin tone and dark marks.

$15
Ulta

Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Resurfacing Peel Pads

After drying the face, Erika wiped Urban Skin Rx's Even Tone Resurfacing Peel Pads over the face and neck area to provide a smooth canvas.

$20
Ulta

Trending Stories

1

Why Sheryl Underwood Says Sharon Osbourne Exchange Was a "Blessing"

2

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Deliver NSFW Performance at Grammys

3

Here's Why Ryan Reynolds Is Comparing His Daughters to a Rubik's Cube

Vitaleyez Retinol + Vitamin C Complex

Next, using the ring finger, dab the Vitaleyez Retinol + Vitamin C Complex underneath and around the eye area to brighten and fill in the under eyes.

$48
Dermstore

Urban Skin Rx HydraBalance Instant Moisture Infusion

To lock in moisture, Erika applied the HydraBalance Instant Moisture Infusion for youthful, plump complexion.

$34
Dermstore

Urban Skin Rx Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Serum

Next, Erika applied 4-6 drops of the Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Night Oil to the face and neck area for an added healthy glow, serving as the perfect base for makeup.

$23
Ulta

Urban Skin Rx Hydrating Lip Treatment

For the last step in Cardi's skincare routine, her lips were prepped with the Hydrating Lip Treatment for a smooth, luscious pout.

$16
Urban Skin Rx

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer

The first step to achieving her flawless makeup application, Erika prepped Cardi's skin with the Sublime Perfection Primer.

$45
$28
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation

Erika used a mixture of shades Medium 16, 17 & 18 to create the perfect base.

$68
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer

Next up, Erika used shades Medium 15 & 16 brighten under the eyes and the high points of the face.

$32
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder

Next, the Sublime Perfection Setting Powder was used to set Cardi's face to ensure everything would stay in place for her performance. The shade used was Medium 2.

$38
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Setting Powder

Erika used shade Medium blended as a sheer veil under the eyes for smooth perfection

$30
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Ultra Glow Highlighter

To give Cardi B even more of a glow, Erika used the Ultra Glow Highlighter to illuminate cheeks and highlight her body for an extra glow.

$48
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V: Bronze Seduction Palette

Erika utilized the Pat McGrath Bronze Seduction Palette to create Cardi's mesmerizing eye look. She used shade Disobedient to deepen and shape the crease and outer corner of the eye, Bronze Blaze to light up the inner corner of the eyes & applied Rose Gold 005 to the lids using a flat brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid for a metallic sheen.

$125
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VIII Eyeshadow Palette: Divine Rose II Collection

In addition to the Bronze Seduction Palette, Erika also used shades Naked Blush from the Divine Rose II Collection to add warmth and blend the edges of the crease, in addition to Bronze Rose 005 for blending under the eyes.

$125
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil

Next, the PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil in BLK Coffee was used to deepen the waterline.

$28
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner

Erika then used the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in shade Xtreme Black to define the top lash line, extending into a wing.

$32
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Volumizing Mascara

To finish off eyes, Erika used Dark Star Mascara to coat and separate the lashes. And then added Cam 6 by Cammy Nguyen faux lashes.

$30
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Noir Lip Balm in Clear

For the perfect pout, shade Clear of the Lip Fetish Noir Lip Balm was used to hydrate and prep the lips.

$38
$12
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Liquilust™: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick

Next, Erika used shade Divine Nude to stain the lips with a velvety matte finish.

$30
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss

Last but not least, shade Flesh Astral was used to glaze the lips for pearlized high shine.

$28
Pat McGrath Labs

Craving more awards season beauty? Check out Lily Collins' 2021 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown!

Trending Stories

1

Why Sheryl Underwood Says Sharon Osbourne Exchange Was a "Blessing"

2

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Deliver NSFW Performance at Grammys

3

Here's Why Ryan Reynolds Is Comparing His Daughters to a Rubik's Cube

4

Kim Kardashian Calls 2020 a "Huge Cleanse" Amid Kanye West Divorce

5

Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth React to Vanessa Marcil "Cattiness" Claim

Latest News

Get Haim's 2021 Grammy Awards Beauty Look

Beyoncé Glimmers in Disco Ball-esque Gown for 2021 Grammys After-Party

Ree Drummond Shares Painful Details About Husband's Injury After Crash

Here's How to Recreate Megan Thee Stallion's 2021 Grammys Beauty

Kim Kardashian Calls 2020 a "Huge Cleanse" Amid Kanye West Divorce

Exclusive

Lisa Vanderpump Gives Vanderpump Rules Update as Pump Reopens

Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth React to Vanessa Marcil "Cattiness" Claim