What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 20-21

And for this week's main event we have a serious superhero smackdown.

Marvel and DC fans alike are both getting major gifts this weekend with the releases of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Zack Snyder's Justice League cut. Yep, Captain America's BFFs, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman have officially moved from the big screen to the small screen, taking over our streaming platforms and we're not mad about it!

But if you are in the mood for some other fare to welcome the first day of spring, Netflix is also dropping their highly anticipated documentary about 2019's college admissions scandal and the entire WWE Network is heading over to Peacock and we're celebrating the premiere of one of reality TV's most defining series.

Here's what to watch this weekend, March 20-21: