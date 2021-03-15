Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles' 2021 Grammys Win in the Juiciest Way

Well, isn't this sweet!
The 2021 Grammys was a big event for Harry Styles. Not only did the former One Direction member deliver the first performance of the night. But later in the show, the 27-year-old singer picked up a major award for Best Pop Solo Performance thanks to his hit "Watermelon Sugar."
While girlfriend Olivia Wilde was unable to attend the show and celebrate in person, the actress found a way to show her support online.
On Monday, March 15, the 37-year-old Don't Worry Darling director took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Paul McCartney enjoying a giant slice of watermelon. Fans immediately began to speculate that the post was a nod to Harry's hit single that won big on music's biggest night.
While accepting his award at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Harry kept the focus of his speech on the fans and his team. He continued that approach when speaking with reporters after the win.
"I want to thank my fans for giving me an environment to be free to make the music I want to make and supporting me over the 10 years," he shared in the press room. "I am feeling very, very lucky tonight. Thank you."
And just because Olivia didn't get a shout-out doesn't mean this relationship is on the rocks. "They have gotten serious quickly and have an intense connection and bond," a source previously shared with E! News. "They don't want to be away from each other at all."
Relationships aside, Harry got pop culture fans talking with his memorable fashion and special performance.
Celebrity fashion stylist Harry Lambert shared behind-the-scenes photos of the singer's looks on Instagram including the buzz-worthy feather boa. As for his entire look, it wouldn't be complete without help from hairstylist and groomer Candice Burns.
"I just want to say thank you to the Grammys and everyone who voted and I feel incredibly lucky to get to work in music and make music as my job every day," Harry shared on Grammy Sunday after winning an award. "And this is an incredibly sweet icing on the cake of what I get to do everyday."