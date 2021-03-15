Get Lizzo's 2021 Grammys Beauty Look

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We cannot get over the 2021 Grammys for so many reasons, many of which involve our queen, Lizzo!

From the star's jaw-dropping Balmain gown and pictures with Harry Styles to her mesmerizing glam, we will forever stan the "Truth Hurts" singer. While we can't all have the night Lizzo had yesterday, we can, however, get her exact Grammys beauty look! Celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo was the mastermind behind Lizzo's stunning makeup look.

"I wanted to contrast the softness of the Balmain gown with a striking smokey feline shape and kissable soft lips and a statement lash," Alexx explained.

From all-star products like the Dermaflash Luxe Exfoliation Device to Charlotte Tilbury skincare and makeup, we've rounded up all the products Alexx used to create Lizzo's award-winning glam!