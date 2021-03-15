Get Lizzo's 2021 Grammys Beauty Look

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We cannot get over the 2021 Grammys for so many reasons, many of which involve our queen, Lizzo!
From the star's jaw-dropping Balmain gown and pictures with Harry Styles to her mesmerizing glam, we will forever stan the "Truth Hurts" singer. While we can't all have the night Lizzo had yesterday, we can, however, get her exact Grammys beauty look! Celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo was the mastermind behind Lizzo's stunning makeup look.
"I wanted to contrast the softness of the Balmain gown with a striking smokey feline shape and kissable soft lips and a statement lash," Alexx explained.
From all-star products like the Dermaflash Luxe Exfoliation Device to Charlotte Tilbury skincare and makeup, we've rounded up all the products Alexx used to create Lizzo's award-winning glam!
Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device
"First, I used my go-to red carpet tool DERMAFLASH LUXE to get rid of any dead skin cells and peach fuzz for a super smooth foundation application," Alexx explained.
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask
"For skincare, I used Charlotte Tilbury Dry Sheet Mask to hydrate and brighten."
Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
"I then applied Magic Serum, Magic Eye Rescue Cream and Magic Cream to instantly prep the skin with a truly magical glow."
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
"With makeup, I used all Charlotte Tilbury, starting with the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter for a complexion boost."
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer
Packed with nourishing ingredients like Persian Silk Tree Bark Extract, Palmitoyal Glycine and Extract of Wild Indigo, this concealer will help reduce the appearance of dark circles, blemishes and imperfections, and give you a second-skin look.
Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Walk of No Shame Blush
This two-toned blush features Light Flex Technology to help you achieve a luminous, red carpet glow. Plus, a touch of champagne and berry pigments on the cheeks is always a good idea.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer
Featuring all-star ingredients like smoothing, silky Mica and hyaluronic acid, this mattifying bronzer will give you a sunkissed look and blur the appearance of pores and smooth over your skin.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
To set Lizzo's face, Alexx used Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish, which gives you a soft focus-finish and can be used to mattify areas.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand
"Next, I added Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk and Hollywood Contour Wand to accentuate the face."
Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter
"For eyes, I used the glam Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter in Diva Lights, Rock ‘n' Kohl Eyeliner in Black, and KISS Matte Sheer lashes."
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss
"Finishing up with lips, I used Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Intense and Hyaluronic Happikiss in Passion Kiss."
Ready for more beauty must-haves? Up next: Don't Miss Out On Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty: Take 50% Off Peach & Lily, Murad & More