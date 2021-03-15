How Julia Michaels and JP Saxe’s Love Story Led Them to the Grammys

Somethings are meant to be, just ask Julia Michaels.
While on the red carpet for the 2021 Grammys, the "Issues" singer exclusively shared with E! News how she and her boyfriend JP Saxe connected after writing their Grammy-nominated single "If the World Was Ending" together.
"It was the first song we ever wrote," she began, with JP adding, "We wrote it the day we met." Julia recalled, "We had no idea that the song would do what it's done."
JP noted they wrote the beloved track back in July 2019. He expressed it was "a different world," with Julia adding, "Completely."
Explaining how it feels to get the Grammy nod, Julia said that "it feels like the little piano ballad that could." Of course, with the single being the song that brought the couple together, both artists have a favorite line that connects to them the most.
"I remember Julia first saying, ‘Would you love me for the hell of it?' line," JP recalled, "and I felt like my heart fell out of my body. Maybe because of Julia, maybe because of the song. It's all kind of blurred together on that day."
Julia also shared her favorite line: "If the world was ending / You'd come over, right?"
"We had done an event with Doctors without Boarder and they explained why the song felt so important to them," she shared. "And essentially they were like, ‘We're the ones coming over' to help' and we just thought that was such a beautiful take on our song."
Though the song was written prior to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—it's actually about an L.A. earthquake where the couple were in two entirely different places—it resonated with many who are suffering during the of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The couple, who began dating nine days after they met, also shared their favorite things about each other, well at least one of the many.
"I mean, there's a lot of things about you that I love that our fans already know because I post about him and talk about him 24/7," Julia gushed with a smile as she stared at JP. "But I would just say your generosity and your sincerity."
JP adorably followed up with, "Anyone who loves as well as you do, no matter what. You're good at love."