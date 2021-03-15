The Unusual Way Patrick Mahomes Helped Bring Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" to Life

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Hot Girl Summer Pt. 2" at GRAMMYs

She's classy, bougie, ratchet. Sassy, moody, nasty. The ultimate hot girl. And now, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best New Artist, thanks to her impossible-not-to-sing-along March 2020 single "Savage" and the remix that officially united her with fellow Houstonian Beyoncé a month later.

But before the trophies, the acceptance speeches with Megan talking about watching Destiny's Child perform as a kid, the New Year's Eve parties, there was a collaboration with another Texas resident that set the chart-topping, critical darling into motion.

It was late 2018 when mega-producer J. White Did It, the beats-crafting pro behind Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It," noticed Megan's freestyles "blowing up," he told E! News, "and I say, 'Yo, she's fire.'"

From there, he continued, "we just started building a cool connection, we'll text back and forth." They met when she was featured on Gucci Mane's 2019 "Big Booty." And, yet, if it weren't for Patrick Mahomes' cannon of an arm, hordes of TikTok teens would have one less song to dance to.